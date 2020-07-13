Patriot League cancels fall sports

BETHLEHEM, PA (WSYR-TV) — The Patriot League Monday announced that its member schools would not be conducting intercollegiate fall sports this year.

Colgate University in Hamilton is a member of the Patriot League.

Colgate was slated to play Syracuse University in the first home football game following the Dome construction project.

The organization says no decision has been made about winter sports.

Athletes may continue to participate in training and conditioning programs “…provided health and safety conditions support such activities.”

In a news release the leagues said, “The League is committed to exploring creative approaches and alternatives to providing future competitive experiences to our fall sport student-athletes, including the possibility of conducting fall sport competition and championships in the second semester.”

Last week, the Ivy League, of which Cornell University in Ithaca is a part, announced it had cancelled fall sports competition.

Also last week, the Big Ten Conference announced that its fall sports schedule would only include competition among schools within the conference.

