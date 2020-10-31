Payton Shumpert commits to Stony Brook

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Since Payton Shumpert was a little boy, all he wanted to do was play basketball. Payton, grew up watching his dad Preston Shumpert a former Syracuse standout play professionally.

On Friday, Payton verbally committed to continue his basketball career at Stony Brook University.

The former J-D standout is enrolled this year at Woodstock Academy, in Connecticut. As a senior last year playing for the Red Rams, Payton averaged nearly 21 points a game.

