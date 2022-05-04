SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Sophomore attacker Sarah Hutchings (Marcellus, N.Y./Marcellus) registered six points to lead the 11th-ranked and third-seeded Le Moyne College women’s lacrosse team to a 20-10 victory over sixth-seeded Southern New Hampshire University in the quarterfinals of the Northeast-10 Conference Championships on Wednesday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

With the victory, the Dolphins advance to the NE10 semifinals for the seventh straight year and will take on fifth-ranked and second-seeded Adelphi University on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts.