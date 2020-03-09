‘Phins Dancing: Le Moyne women back in the NCAA DII Tournament for second straight season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

The Le Moyne College women’s basketball team has been selected to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championships for the third time and is the sixth seed in the NCAA Division II East Regional, as announced by the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Committee on Sunday night on NCAA.com. The sixth-seeded Dolphins will face third-seeded Saint Anselm College in the regional quarterfinals on Friday at a time to be determined at Adelphi University’s Center for Recreation and Sport in Garden City, N.Y.

Le Moyne is making its second straight regional appearance and advanced to the regional title game last year. The Dolphins and Hawks have met 40 times previously with Saint Anselm holding a 21-19 advantage, including winning last year’s regional title game.

The Dolphins enter the tournament with a 19-9 record, including wins in eight of their last 10 games, after advancing to the NE10 semifinals for the fourth straight year. The Dolphins went 14-5 in conference action, the second-best mark in the program’s history. The Dolphins have played six games against the other teams selected to the regional and were 0-6 in those matchups. The Dolphins fell to Adelphi twice, Stonehill twice, USciences in the second game of the year and Saint Anselm on January 25.

2020 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball East Regional

1. Adelphi University (27-3)

2. Stonehill College (23-5) [NE10 automatic berth]

3. Saint Anselm College (21-7)

4. University of the Sciences (26-4)

5. Molloy College (22-9)

6. Le Moyne College (19-9)

7. Daemen (23-5) [ECC automatic berth]

8. Jefferson (20-11) [CACC automatic berth]



Regional Schedule (all played at Adelphi University’s Center for Recreation and Sport, Garden City, N.Y.)

March 13 – First Round games

12 p.m. Game No. 1

2:30 p.m. Game No. 2

5 p.m. Game No. 3

7:30 p.m. Game No. 4



March 14 – Regional Semifinals

5 p.m. Game No. 5. (Winner Game No. 1 vs. Winner Game No. 2)

7:30 p.m. Game No. 6. (Winner Game No. 3 vs. Winner Game No. 4)



March 16 – Regional Championship Game

7 p.m. Game No. 7. (Winner Game No. 5 vs. Winner Game No. 6)



National Schedule (all played at Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama)

March 24 – National Quarterfinals

March 25 – National Semifinals

March 27 – National Championship Game – 8:00 p.m.