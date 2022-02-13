SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

The Le Moyne College women’s basketball team avenged their double-digit defeat at Southern Connecticut State on February 3 by taking down the Owls 59-49 on Saturday afternoon following pre-game “Senior Day” festivities on Ted Grant Court. Seniors Jenna Zimmerman (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) and Erin Fouracre (Loudonville, N.Y./Colonie Central), as well as redshirt-junior guard Saeeda Abdul-Aziz (Schenectady, N.Y./Mohonasen/Davidson) each scored at least 14 points to lead the Dolphins to their third consecutive Northeast-10 Conference win.

The Le Moyne College women’s basketball team improved to 15-4 overall and 13-3 against conference competition following the win. The ‘Phins will be in action next on Monday, February 14 when they battle Southern New Hampshire on Ted Grant Court.