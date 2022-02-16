SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

The Le Moyne College men’s basketball team got 44 points from its bench en route to an 80-57 victory over American International College on Wednesday evening in Northeast-10 Conference action at Ted Grant Court.

Junior forward Xavier Wilson led three Dolphins in double figures with 16 points, including 12 in the second half on 5-of-5 shooting from the field. Third-year sophomore forward Luke Sutherland (Syracuse, N.Y./West Genesee/Siena/Bryant) posted 13 points off the bench, including nine in the opening half.

The Le Moyne men are back in action Friday at Franklin Pierce University.

The Le Moyne College women’s basketball team defeated American International College on Wednesday evening by a score of 67-54 on Ted Grant Court for their 11th home win of the season to improve to 16-5 overall and 14-4 against conference competition.

Five Le Moyne players scored in double figures on Wednesday, including Lexi Gruss (Binghamton, N.Y./Binghamton) who contributed a career-high 10 points off the bench via two made three-point field goals and a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line.

Emma Brinker (East Aurora, N.Y./East Aurora), Lytoya Baker (Rochester, N.Y./Bishop Kearney), Erin Fouracre (Loudonville, N.Y./Colonie Central) and Saeeda Abdul-Aziz (Schenectady, N.Y./Mohonasen/Davidson) each also scored double-digit points for the Dolphins during the NE10 victory.

The Le Moyne women close out the regular season on Tuesday at Pace University.