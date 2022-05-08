WALTHAM, M.A. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Senior midfielder Adrianna Nojaim (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) scored with 11.8 seconds left in the first half of overtime to give the 11th-ranked and third-seeded Le Moyne College women’s lacrosse team a 9-8 victory over fifth-ranked and second-seeded Adelphi University in the Northeast-10 Conference Championships semifinals on Saturday at Bentley Field.

The Dolphins advance to the championship game for the ninth time in their 11 seasons in the conference in which a tournament has been held. The Dolphins will take on eighth-ranked and top-seeded Stonehill College on Sunday at Stonehill’s W.B. Mason Stadium at 1:00 p.m.

Adelphi opened the game’s scoring just under one and one-half minutes into the game as Kerrin Heuser scored her 35th goal of the year.

Le Moyne answered back with a pair of goals in a span of just 43 seconds. Redshirt junior midfielder Katelyn Karleski (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill/Onondaga C.C.) evened the score at the 8:54 mark off a dish from sophomore midfielder Reilly Geer (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill). Sophomore attacker Sarah Hutchings (Marcellus, N.Y./Marcellus) followed with her 36th goal of the campaign at the 8:11 mark to put the Dolphins in front.

Christina McCabe knotted the score at two with 6:49 left in the opening quarter.

Le Moyne regained the lead with the first two goals of the second quarter. Senior attacker Jessica Meneilly (Cicero, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse) made it 3-2 with 9:00 left after receiving a pass from sophomore midfielder Rhonee Shea Pal (Canastota, N.Y./Bishop Grimes). Junior attacker Kelly Thomas (Minoa, N.Y./East Syracuse-Minoa) extended the lead to two with her sixth tally of the campaign off a feed from junior attacker Gemma Addonizio (Manlius, N.Y./Fayetteville-Manlius) with 6:20 remaining in the half.

After almost 20 and one-half minutes without a goal, the Panthers scored twice in 37 seconds late in the quarter to tie the score at four. Emily Beier netted her 30th goal of the year at the 1:20 mark and Kelly-Ann McGrath followed with her 13th of the season with 43 seconds to go.

The Dolphins regained their two-goal advantage with the only two markers of the third quarter. Karleski tallied her 19th goal of the season with 4:23 remaining off a free-position shot. Just 46 seconds later, graduate student midfielder Sydney Meagher (Fairport, N.Y./Fairport) found the back of the net for the 35th time this season off a pass from Hutchings.

Adelphi countered with three consecutive goals to take the lead back. McCabe started the run with her 43rd goal of the year with 10:36 remaining. In an extra-player situation, Tamia Lawson evened the score at six apiece with 6:49 left off a feed from Beier. Just over one minute later, Kristina Kallansrude put the Panthers in front with her 15th goal of the season.

Le Moyne tied the score for the fifth time in the game with 1:47 to play as Meneilly finished off a feed from Nojaim for her 60th goal of the season.

Adelphi won the ensuing draw control and worked the ball around before Kallansrude scored with just 24.6 seconds remaining.

Meneilly collected the following draw control and then the Panthers were issued a yellow card with 13.4 seconds to go. Following a timeout by the Dolphins, Meagher finished off a pass from Nojaim with only 7.6 seconds remaining to tie the score for the sixth and final time to force overtime.

The Dolphins won the first draw control of overtime and the Panthers were immediately whistled for a yellow card. The Dolphins put a shot on goal during the extra-player situation, but it was turned away by the goalkeeper. After calling timeout, the Dolphins turned the ball over with 4:01 left. Adelphi cleared the ball, but quickly turned the ball back over to the Dolphins. With the clock winding down in the first half of overtime, Nojaim fired in her 31st goal of the season with just 11.8 seconds left after taking a pass from Meneilly to give the Dolphins the victory.

Junior goalkeeper Paige Crandall (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) registered 13 saves, including six in the first quarter, to earn the victory between the pipes. Emma Lemanski suffered the loss following six saves.