PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Phoenix picked up its first win of the season, defeating Oswego on Thursday night 47 to 19.

The Firebirds started the scoring on their first offensive play of the game. Ethan Fox connected with Mason Bell on a 74-yard scoring strike. Bell scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter.

Phoenix improves to 1-2. Oswego drops to 0-3.