ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The 8th annual Racker Rivals Big Red Hockey Game returns to Lynah Rink on Saturday. The event will feature the Cornell men’s and women’s teams, Cornell hockey coaches, Olympians, hockey celebrities, and local players from the community.

All proceeds from the game go to raising awareness and funds for Racker’s early childhood programs.

The event has helped to raise over one-million dollars for youth in our region.

Admission for the game is ten dollars. Children under seven get in free. The hockey game starts at 4 p.m. at Lynah Rink in Ithaca.