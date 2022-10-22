HAMILTON (COLGATE ATHLETICS) – After a strong show by both sides of the ball, the Raiders won their first home game of the season, 34-24.

With five rushing touchdowns from the offense, an interception, and a forced fumble by the defense, both offensive and defensive rooms fought hard for the win.

The Colgate offense opened the game by moving down the field fast. Jaedon Henry caught a 22-yard pass from first-year quarterback Zach Osborne putting the Raiders in touchdown territory. After the Hoyas’ defense put pressure on Michael Brescia, the special teams unit came out for Colgate. Spencer Biscoe nailed a 24-yard field goal to get the Raiders on the board.

Georgetown retailed with their own 27-yard field goal to tie the game with less than five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The first quarter ended with the score tied at three and the Raiders on their 37-yard line.

Colgate started the second quarter with a few penalties on the offense. A 10-yard toss to senior Garrett Oakey got the first down at the Colgate 47-yard line. Brescia rushed for 31-yards to the Georgetown 22-yard line to keep the momentum going for the Raiders.

Keeping the pressure, Brescia rushed for 7-yards to score his seventh touchdown of the season. Biscoe nailed the extra point kick to bring the Raiders’ lead to seven.

The Raider defense upped their energy after Brescia’s touchdown, not letting the Hoyas convert on a 4th down play on their first possession of the second.

Brescia scored another rushing touchdown on the Raiders’ second possession of the quarter, this time a 13-yard rushing touchdown. Biscoe made his second extra point kick of the game to bump the lead to 17-3.

After converting on a 4th down, the Hoyas nearly scored a touchdown to close the gap. Georgetown went for a 27-yard field goal with less than a second left in the second half but missed to keep the score 17-3 to end the first half of play.

The Hoyas opened the third quarter with a touchdown, trailing Colgate 17-10.

The Raiders kicked off their first possession of the third with an 87-yard kickoff return by Henry. After a penalty on the Raiders, the special teams unit returned to the field, with Biscoe making his second field goal of the day. The Raiders bumped their lead to 10-points.

Georgetown caught a spark scoring their second touchdown of the game to trail the Raiders by three points.

Back-to-back receptions for Oakey steadily carried the Raiders down the field into touchdown territory to start their second possession of the third. Brescia could not be stopped as he rushed 6-yards into the end zone to score his third touchdown of the day. The Raiders lead by 10-points going into the final 15 minutes of play.

The Hoyas opened the fourth with a 28-yard passing touchdown to trail by only three points for the second time in the game.

Henry sped down the field to score a 40-yard touchdown for his second of the season to give the Raiders their 10-point lead back.

A forced fumble in Colgate territory by senior Coleman Coco that junior Nick Marsh recovered stopped any chances of the Hoyas cutting the Raiders’ lead again.

Colgate picked up play at the Colgate 41-yard line, steadily making their way into Georgetown territory. Sadly, for the Raiders, nothing resulted in Coco’s forced fumble. Special teams were brought out, with Shelby Pruett punting for the first team in the game.

The Raider defense did not let up, with Mikey Jarmolowich picking off the Hoyas quarterback. Unfortunately for Colgate, nothing resulted from Jarmolowich’s interception, but the Raiders prevailed to save the win through the Hoyas’ final possession of the game.