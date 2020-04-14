Rapolas Ivanauskas is transferring to Cincinnati

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A little more than a week after declaring he would transfer from Colgate, senior forward Rapolas Ivanauskas announced he is heading to Cincinnati.

Ivanauskas arrived at Colgate after two injury riddled seasons at Northwestern. His career took off with Colgate being named the Patriot League Player of the Year in 2019.

In 69 games with the Raiders, he averaged 13.9 points per game and 7.4 rebounds.

Ivanauskas will be a graduate transfer and immediately eligible. He will join former Bishop Ludden standout Mika Adams-Woods with the Bearcats.