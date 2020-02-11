Reaves big night lifts Corcoran to win over C-NS

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Former News Channel 9 Athlete of the Week De’Jour Reaves poured in 38 points, helping Corcoran to a wild 103-89 win at C-NS.
Reaves scored 13 of his 38 points in the first quarter. DJ Haynes added 28 points for the Cougars in the win over the Northstars. C-NS was led by Luke Paragon who scored 16 points in the loss. Seven different Northstar players scored in double figures.
Corcoran has now won three straight games, improving to 13-5 overall.
