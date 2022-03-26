CORTLAND, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS)– The nationally 24th-ranked Cortland women’s lacrosse team built a 9-1 lead at the half en route to a 15-5 victory versus Plattsburgh Saturday afternoon in the SUNYAC opener for both teams. The Red Dragons improved to 3-4 and 1-0, while the Cardinals dropped to 1-4 and 0-1.

Senior Lauren Hopsicker (Burnt Hills/Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake) led Cortland with three goals and three assists. Senior Hannah Keech (Penn Yan/Penn Yan Academy) tallied three goals and one assist. Graduate student Hannah Lorenzen (Stony Brook/Ward Melville) and sophomore Toni Cashman (East Moriches/Westhampton Beach) each recorded two goals and two assists, and senior Shelby Meduski (East Quogue/Westhampton Beach) also netted two goals. Senior Amy Hoeffner (Bay Shore), junior Rachel Janis (Laurel/Mattituck) and freshman Gabby Meager (Syracuse/West Genesee) scored one goal apiece.

Graduate student goalie Paige Potter (Cortland) registered three saves. Lorenzen added three draw controls and two caused turnovers, sophomore Julie Kadletz (Shoreham/Shoreham-Wading River) finished with three ground balls and two caused turnovers, junior Madelyn Czyz (Baldwinsville/C.W. Baker) secured four draws and Hopsicker won three draws.

Junior Lindsay Guzzetta (East Islip) scored four goals to lead Plattsburgh. Junior Emma McLaughlin (Northport) netted a goal, and freshman Rachel LaMar (Ballston Lake/Shenendehowa) chipped in with an assist.

Three goalies played for the Cardinals. Senior Alexa Cassidy (Warwick/Warwick Valley) earned the start, making four saves in 23:01. Sophomore Johanna Malone (Levittown/Division Avenue) stopped two shots in 15:46, and junior Lilla Nease (Lake Forest, CA/El Toro) did not record a save over the final 21:13.

Cortland led just 2-1 late in the first quarter when Meduski and Hopsicker scored goals inside the last minute to make it a 4-1 game. The Red Dragons pulled away by outscoring Plattsburgh, 5-0, in the second quarter. Cashman and Hopsicker each scored twice and Keech netted a goal.

Keech, Hoeffner and Meduski opened the scoring in the third quarter to increase Cortland’s lead to 12-1. Guzzetta closed the quarter with her second goal, and McLaughlin scored to begin the fourth quarter, cutting the Red Dragons lead to 12-3. Lorenzen, Janis and Meager strung together three goals in just over four minutes to push Cortland’s advantage to 15-3 with 6:12 to play. Guzzetta completed the scoring with back-to-back goals for the 15-5 final.