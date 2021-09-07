Report: Murray released by Saints

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 20: Latavius Murray #28 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates his touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field on October 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Onondaga Central star Latavius Murray is reportedly looking for another NFL home.

Saints are releasing RB Latavius Murray, per source. They asked for a pay reduction yesterday and he refused. Murray is coming off his best season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 7.7 yards per catch. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2021

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the running back was released by the Saints Tuesday.

Schefter reports that the Saints requested Murray to take a pay cut and he refused. Murray, who played for the Saints the last two seasons, averaged nearly 650 yards per season in New Orleans. He signed a four-year, $14.4 million contract in 2019, after two seasons with the Vikings.

Murray was selected in sixth round of the NFL Draft in 2013 by the Oakland Raiders.

As for where the CNY-star might play next, Field Yates speculated on Twitter that “Feels like the Ravens should give his agent a call soon…”