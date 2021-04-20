Reports: Former SU standout Oshae Brissett signs three-year deal with Indiana Pacers

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 14: Oshae Brissett #12 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N.

After making his first career start in the NBA on Monday night, former SU standout Oshae Brissett has been rewarded with a new deal. Multiple reports are saying that the Indiana Pacers have signed Brissett to a three-year contract.

The Pacers have signed forward Oshae Brissett to a three-year deal, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2021

Oshae scored 13 points and collected six rebounds in his first career NBA start last night against San Antonio. Since getting called up from the G-League, Brissett is averaging nearly five points and two rebounds a game with the Pacers.

The 6’8” forward is in his second season in the NBA, after going undrafted out of Syracuse. Brissett spent his first season with the Toronto Raptors organization, appearing in 19 games last year.