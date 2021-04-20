Reports: Former SU standout Oshae Brissett signs three-year deal with Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WSYR-TV) –
After making his first career start in the NBA on Monday night, former SU standout Oshae Brissett has been rewarded with a new deal. Multiple reports are saying that the Indiana Pacers have signed Brissett to a three-year contract.
Oshae scored 13 points and collected six rebounds in his first career NBA start last night against San Antonio. Since getting called up from the G-League, Brissett is averaging nearly five points and two rebounds a game with the Pacers.
The 6’8” forward is in his second season in the NBA, after going undrafted out of Syracuse. Brissett spent his first season with the Toronto Raptors organization, appearing in 19 games last year.