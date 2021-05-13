Ric Beardsley Steps Down at CBA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ric Beardsley spent the last decade on the sidelines at Christian Brothers Academy turning the boys lacrosse program there into a perennial power. He guided CBA to a state title in 2017 and then made it back-to-back sectional titles the following year, but now the time has come for someone else to lead the program.

Beardsley officially stepped down from his position on Thursday citing personal reasons. He says he made the decision with his family and wants everyone to know that it is has nothing do with any health concerns.

The four-time all-American defenseman at Syracuse added that he’s looking forward to watching his daughters, Angela and Viviana, play more. He also admits that he’s going to miss it.

“I’m very thankful for all CBA has done,” Beardsley said. “I was given a shot 10 years ago by Buddy (Wleklinski, CBA’s athletic director). I’ve grown to love him a ton like a dad and I think the feeling is mutual. I think that’s the sad part of leaving. You know a head coach is often defined by his teams after high school in life and the company that he keeps. I definitely didn’t know the effects I had on kids until a few years after they got out of college.”



Beardsley says he would like to coach again. As for Buddy Wleklinski, he says he appreciates all that Ric has done for CBA for the last 10 years and wishes him well. The team’s three assistant coaches are expected to stay on to lead the Brothers through the rest of the season.