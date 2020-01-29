Roberts and Millea power the Le Moyne women to a win over Bentley

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Redshirt junior guard Liz Millea (Cooperstown, N.Y./Cooperstown) hit a program record-tying seven three-pointers to lead the Le Moyne College women’s basketball team to a 69-55 victory over Bentley University in Northeast-10 Conference action on Tuesday evening at Ted Grant Court.

Millea finished the contest with a game-high 23 points, 12 of which came in the first half. Her seven three-pointers are the sixth time a Dolphin has made seven in a game, with four of the six coming in the team’s last five games. Senior guard McKayla Roberts (North Syracuse, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse) tallied 21 points, including 16 in the first half, while dishing out five assists and posting three steals.

Roberts, who started her 106th career game, which tied Courtney Coryea ’10 M’11 for the most in the program’s history, now has 1671 points in her career, just five behind Jennifer Shea ’89 for the most in the program’s history.

With four three-pointers in the contest, Roberts now has 273 in her career, just two behind Assumption’s Stacy Mattioli ’01 for the second-most in the history of the Northeast-10 and four behind American International’s Megan Ladley ’05 for the most in the NE10’s history.

Le Moyne (12-7, 8-4 NE10), which has won three straight games over Bentley after winning just three of the first 33 matchups, finishes out NE10 crossover action on Saturday at Assumption College at 1:30 p.m.