Roland drops 26 points as Le Moyne men top New Haven

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Senior guard Ryan Roland (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill/Mercyhurst) scored four points in the final 63 seconds as the Le Moyne College men’s basketball team registered a 69-65 victory over the University of New Haven in Northeast-10 Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Ted Grant Court.

Roland finished the contest with six three-pointers and a game-high 26 points, including 15 in the second half, while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists. Redshirt senior guard Malik Garner (Midland, Mich./H.H. Dow/Sunrise Christian Academy/Saginaw Valley State) scored eight of his 12 points in the first half. Senior forward Tom Brown (Ellicott City, Md./Centennial) pulled down 12 rebounds, scored eight points and dished out five assists.

New Haven put four of its five starters in double digits. Kessly Felizor led the Chargers with 18 points, including the 1000th of his career, and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds. Elijah Bailey posted 16 points and tallied eight rebounds. Quashawn Lane recorded 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. Derrick Rowland totaled 12 points and five rebounds.

After Bailey hit a pair of three-pointers for the game’s first six points, the Dolphins scored 20 of the next 24 points to take a double-digit lead. Garner buried two three-pointers, Brown made a fast-break lay-up, Roland drilled back-to-back three-pointers, junior guard Tim Leavell (Marion, Ind./Marion/State Fair C.C.) connected on a three-pointer and then Roland nailed another three-pointer for a 20-10 lead.

Following four points by Felizor around three by the Dolphins, Brown and Roland scored to put the Dolphins up 27-14 with 6:55 to go in the half.

New Haven scored the next five points, but Le Moyne answered with eight of the next 10 to take the largest lead of the game at 35-21 with 2:30 left. Senior guard Zay Jennings (Allentown, Pa./Allentown Central Catholic/Caldwell) knocked down a pair of three-pointers around a shot in the paint by Brown.

The Chargers scored six of the last eight points of the half to get within 37-27 at the intermission. Bailey, Antonio Lopez and Rowland each scored two points in the span.

New Haven scored the first seven points of the second half and 15 of the first 22 to close within two with 14:36 left. Rowland scored five points, Bailey had four, Lane hit a three-pointer and Felizor converted a lay-up.

Following two free throws from each team, the Dolphins used a 6-2 spurt on a pair of three-pointers by Roland to push their lead back to six with 10:19 remaining.

The Chargers answered with seven straight points to take the lead back. Rowland made two shots in the paint and then Felizor drained a three-pointer in the right corner for a 53-52 lead.

After lay-ups by Brown and Bailey, the Dolphins took a four-point lead back on a three-pointer by Garner and a basket by sophomore guard Nino Hernandez (Gardner, Mass./The Winchendon School/Bryant) with 4:59 left.

After the teams traded points over the next three and one-half minutes, Lane hit a three-pointer from the right corner as the shot clock expired to give the Chargers their final lead of the game with 1:17 left.

Roland drew a foul 14 seconds later and converted both free throws to give the lead back to the Dolphins.

The Chargers missed their next shot, but got the offensive rebound. After calling timeout with 33 seconds left, a Charger threw a short pass away for an over-and-back violation. Roland drew another foul with 19.9 seconds and again converted both attempts for a 68-65 lead.

The Dolphins smartly committed their last foul-to-give with 14 seconds left. On the ensuing sideline in-bounds pass, Brown was able to snare the ball in the paint and get it to Garner, who was fouled with 11 seconds left. He made one of two attempts for the game’s final point. The Chargers misfired on their final shot and Roland collected the rebound and ran out the clock.

Le Moyne (17-6, 13-2 NE10), which clinched a top-two seed in the upcoming NE10 Championships, is back in action on Tuesday against Adelphi University at 7:00 p.m.