Ryan Blackwell returns to coach Boeheim’s Army this summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the 5th straight year, Ryan Blackwell will return to coach Boeheim’s Army this summer in the TBT. Blackwell, a former player at Syracuse, also is the boys varsity basketball coach at Liverpool High School.

Five former Orange players have already signed on with Boeheim’s Army to compete for the two-million dollar prize.

Eric Devendorf returns to the lineup along with Demetris Nichols and Brandon Triche. Tyler Lydon and Malachi Richardson will be making their first appearance with Boeheim’s Army this year.

The Basketball Tournament is set to return to Onondaga Community College and the SRC Arena from July 31st – August 2nd.