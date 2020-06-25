Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen now Labor Day weekend

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A major race weekend is coming back after it was postponed.

The annual Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen race will now be on Labor Day weekend September 3rd through the 6th at Watkins Glen International. Initially, the IMSA Racing circuit and the track postponed the event from June due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All four of the WeatherTech Championship series classes will compete at Watkins Glen for the second round of the Michelin Endurance Cup schedule.

Tickets will be honored for fans who previously purchased them for the action. Below, is the official word from Watkins Glen International and their public relations department.