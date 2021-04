SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Sandy Creek’s Zach Paternoster caught two touchdowns, and returned a fumble for another TD, as the Comets shutout Pulaski 21-0.

Justin Thayer added 114 yards on the ground for the Comets in the win over the Blue Devils.

Sandy Creek wraps up the season at 3-2. Pulaski concludes its season at 3-1.