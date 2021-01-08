Schedule update: Syracuse to play North Carolina on Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (ACC) –

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Clemson’s men’s basketball games at North Carolina and Syracuse have been postponed. The games were scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 12. In addition, the Syracuse at North Carolina game that was originally scheduled for January 2 will now be played on Tuesday, January 12 at 9 p.m. on ACC Network.

The postponements follow a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s basketball team. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Because of the Clemson-North Carolina postponement, the Georgetown at Syracuse game on Saturday now will be played at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday, January 9, and Tuesday, January 12:

Saturday, January 9

Wake Forest at Duke | ACCN | 12:00 PM

Miami at NC State | RSN | 12:00 PM

Virginia at Boston College | ACCN | 2:00 PM

Georgetown at Syracuse | ESPN | 7:00 PM (Time and Network Adjustment)

Tuesday, January 12

Duke at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 7:00 PM

Miami at Boston College | RSN | 7:00 PM

Syracuse at North Carolina | ACCN | 9:00 PM