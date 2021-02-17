Schneid brothers lift West Genesee to OT win over CBA/JD

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a night the Schneid family will be talking about for a long time. 8th grader Will Schneid scored in overtime to lift the Wildcats to a 2-1 win over CBA/JD Tuesday night at Shove Park.

West Genesee jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Will’s brother James Schneid with just over two minutes to play in the first period.

CBA/JD’s John Greenwood scored in the third period, to send the game to overtime.

David Myers stopped 23 shots to earn the win in net for the Wildcats.

West Genesee improves to 2-0 on the season.