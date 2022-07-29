A watch list for national player of the year wouldn’t be complete without Syracuse running back Sean Tucker. The Orange star was 1-of-52 players named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watch List on Friday.

It’s the third major watch list to include Tucker thus far. The preseason All-ACC selection has also been named to the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award watch list, which honor the most outstanding player and most outstanding running back in college football, respectfully.

There are 12 running backs on the preseason list, including Tucker, and eight ACC players of the 50 total players resented, which ties for second-most of any conference.

Syracuse’s single-season rushing record holder, his 1,496 rushing yards broke Joe Morris’ 42-year-old record in 2021. The top offensive vote getter on the 2021 All-ACC team, Tucker also broke Syracuse’s single-season record with nine 100+ yard rushing games and became the first player in program history to rush for 100+ yards and have 100+ yards receiving in the same game when he did so against UAlbany. He was a First Team All-American by the Football Writers of America Association, second team All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp Foundation and American Football Coaches Association of the consensus teams.

“We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize the best college football players in the nation,” Foundation president Tony Mortali said. “This watch list is a great start to what is shaping up to be another exciting year of college football.”

Tucker enters 2022 as a preseason All-American by nearly every major publication and Syracuse Athletics has also launched an official Heisman Trophy campaign for him, using #PL34SED as the official slogan. #PL34SED combines his number (34) with his fan-favorite catchphrase “pleased with my performance” which often appears in his viral postgame tweets after outstanding games. Visit Cuse.com/PL34SED for all things Sean Tucker this season.

The 2022 watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show.

Besides Tucker’s watch list selections, Orange linebacker Mikel Jones has earned a spot on the Bronco Nagurski Trophy and Butkus Award watch lists, kicker Andre Szmyt has been named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List and longsnapper Aaron Bolinsky was placed on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List to start the year.

Tucker and the Orange open up the season on Sept. 3 in the JMA Wireless Dome. Tickets for the Orange’s much-anticipated home schedule are now on sale! Season tickets – which start at just $99 – are the best value for ‘Cuse fans. Visit Cuse.com/Tickets or call 888-DOME-TIX to be part of the action. Group tickets and partial plans are also on sale, visit Cuse.com/Groups or Cuse.com/Tickets for more information.