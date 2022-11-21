The Section 3 (Team Little) All-Stars shut out the Section 4 (Team Davis) All-stars 29-0 in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday. The game was played at Liverpool High School under blustery winds and 30 degrees at kickoff.

The Section 3 all-stars took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field capped off by a 1 yard touchdown run by quarterback Todd Abraham of Proctor with Eliott Austin of Marcellus kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead. “We wanted the ball and to go down and score:” said Abraham on receiving the kickoff to start the game.



That score set the tone for the rest of the game as the Section 3 team dominated on both sides of the ball. Abraham, who was named Team Little MVP, scored four times (3 rushing, 1 passing) for the day. Abraham had 164 yards rushing on seven carries including an 80 yard touchdown run in the third quarter.



The Section 3 team increased their lead as Abraham connected with DeSean Strachan of Auburn on a 20 yard touchdown strike for a 13-0 early in the 1st quarter. Abraham scored his third touchdown on a 6 yard run to end the half leading 19-0. “My offensive line did a great job for me,” said Abraham.



Abraham finished his day in the scoring column with an 80 yard run in the third quarter. Marcellus’ Elliot Austin kicked a 30 yard field goal for the last score of the game.

“I think it was a great experience for everybody and can lead to a great event.”. said Team Little coach, Kevin Deparde, We had a great week of practice.”



On defense the Section 3 all-stars smothered the quarterback with 4 sacks, two by Lucas Eastman of Pulaski while Baldwinsville’s Nick Foster recorded nine tackles and an interception by A’Nyan Williams of PSLA at Fowler at the end of the game helped to preserve the shutout. “We talked to the kids that this could be their last high school game they could every play,” said DeParde.



Former Syracuse University football players Byron Abraham and Robert Drummoind presented the team MVPS after the game.