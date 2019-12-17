Section III announces Wrestling Hall of Fame inductees

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Section III has announced their newest class of inductees to the Section III Wrestling Hall of Fame. Tim Green highlights the class of six. Below are the inductees:

Derek Brenon – wrestler, Watertown IHC, NYS Champion and three time finalist

John Clark – wrestler, Fulton and coach, St Lawrence University

Leigh Frye – coach, official, contributor, Frankfort

Tim Green – wrestler, Liverpool, NYS Champion, went on to play football for Syracuse University and the Atlanta Falcons

Justin Lister – wrestler, South Jefferson and Binghamton University, 2-time NYS finalist and NCAA All-American

Dale Porter – wrestler, South Jefferson and Cornell University, 3rd NYS and Easterns champ

The banquet and induction ceremony will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club.