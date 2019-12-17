Section III announces Wrestling Hall of Fame inductees

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Section 3 NYSPHSAA Logo_1519537825135.png.jpg

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Section III has announced their newest class of inductees to the Section III Wrestling Hall of Fame. Tim Green highlights the class of six. Below are the inductees:

  • Derek Brenon – wrestler, Watertown IHC, NYS Champion and three time finalist
  • John Clark – wrestler, Fulton and coach, St Lawrence University
  • Leigh Frye – coach, official, contributor, Frankfort
  • Tim Green – wrestler, Liverpool, NYS Champion, went on to play football for Syracuse University and the Atlanta Falcons
  • Justin Lister – wrestler, South Jefferson and Binghamton University, 2-time NYS finalist and NCAA All-American
  • Dale Porter – wrestler, South Jefferson and Cornell University, 3rd NYS and Easterns champ

The banquet and induction ceremony will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected