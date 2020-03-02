Section III basketball Finals set

The Section III boys and girls basketball finals are now set for March 7, on the campus of OCC. Here is a list of the semifinal results and the finals schedule:

Boys

Class AA Semifinals

3/1 – (2)Corcoran – 71 defeats (3)Bishop Ludden – 57

3/1 – (4)Baldwinsville – 74 defeats (9)Rome Free Academy – 55

3/7 – (4)Baldwinsville vs. (2)Corcoran at SRC Arena – 8 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

2/28 – (2)Jamesville-DeWitt – 56 defeats (3)East Syracuse Minoa – 46

2/28 – (4)Christian Brothers Academy – 70 defeats (8)Bishop Grimes – 47

3/7 – (4)Christian Brothers Academy vs. (2)Jamesville-DeWitt at SRC Arena – 6 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

2/29 – (1)Lowville – 73 defeats (5)Marcellus – 57

2/29 – (2)Solvay – 65 defeats (3)General Brown 45

3/7 – (2)Solvay vs. (1)Lowville at SRC Arena – 4 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

2/29 – (1)Weedsport – 67 defeats (5)Onondaga – 47

2/29 – (2)Cooperstown – 80 defeats (3)West Canada Valley – 70

3/7 – (2)Cooperstown vs. (1)Weedsport at SRC Arena – 2 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

2/29 – (1)DeRuyter – 81 defeats (13)Brookfield – 61

3/2 – (3)Old Forge vs. (2)Lyme at Carthage High School – 6 p.m.

3/7 – Winner of Old Forge/Lyme vs. (1)DeRuyter at SRC Arena – 12 p.m.

Girls

Class AA Semifinals

3/1 – (1)Baldwinsville – 68 defeats (5)Rome Free Academy – 57

3/1 – (2)Cicero-North Syracuse – 57 defeats (3)West Genesee 32

3/7 – (2)Cicero-North Syracuse vs. (1)Baldwinsville at Allyn Gym – 5 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

2/29 – (1)Christian Brothers Academy – 61 defeats (5)Whitesboro – 33

2/29 – (2)Jamesville-DeWitt – 55 defeats (6)New Hartford – 46

3/7 – (2)Jamesville-DeWitt vs. (1)Christian Brothers Academy at Allyn Gym – 1 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

3/1 – (13)Bishop Grimes – 51 defeats (1)Oneida – 46

3/1 – (2)South Jefferson – 56 defeats (3)Marcellus 52

3/7 – (13)Bishop Grimes vs. (2)South Jefferson at Allyn Gym – 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

2/29 – (1)Weedsport – 70 defeats (4)West Canada Valley – 48

2/29 – (3)Cooperstown – 51 defeats (2)Onondaga – 48

3/7 – (3)Cooperstown vs. (1)Weedsport at Allyn Gym – 11 a.m.

Class D Semifinals

3/1 – (1)Brookfield – 53 defeats (4)Lyme 49

3/1 – (3)Copenhagen – 67 defeats (2)Hamilton – 32

3/7 – (3)Copenhagen vs. (1)Brookfield at Allyn Gym – 3 p.m.