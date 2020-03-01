Section III basketball Semifinal scoreboard

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a busy day at OCC, as area basketball teams punched their tickets to the Section III finals.

Here are the results and upcoming schedules of each classification:

Boys

Class AA Semifinals

3/1 – (3)Bishop Ludden vs. (2)Corcoran at SRC Arena – 12 p.m.

3/1 – (9)Rome Free Academy vs. (4)Baldwinsville at SRC Arena – 1:45 p.m.

3/7 – Winner of Bishop Ludden/Corcoran vs. Winner of RFA/Baldwinsville at SRC Arena – 8 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

2/28 – (2)Jamesville-DeWitt – 56 defeats (3)East Syracuse Minoa – 46

2/28 – (4)Christian Brothers Academy – 70 defeats (8)Bishop Grimes – 47

3/7 – (4)Christian Brothers Academy vs. (2)Jamesville-DeWitt at SRC Arena – 6 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

2/29 – (1)Lowville – 73 defeats (5)Marcellus – 57

2/29 – (2)Solvay – 65 defeats (3)General Brown 45

3/7 – (2)Solvay vs. (1)Lowville at SRC Arena – 4 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

2/29 – (1)Weedsport – 67 defeats (5)Onondaga – 47

2/29 – (2)Cooperstown – 80 defeats (3)West Canada Valley – 70

3/7 – (2)Cooperstown vs. (1)Weedsport at SRC Arena – 2 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

2/29 – (1)DeRuyter – 81 defeats (13)Brookfield – 61

3/2 – (3)Old Forge vs. (2)Lyme at Carthage High School – 6 p.m.

3/7 – Winner of Old Forge/Lyme vs. (1)DeRuyter at SRC Arena – 12 p.m.



Girls

Class AA Semifinals

3/1 – (5)Rome Free Academy vs. (1)Baldwinsville at SRC Arena – 3:45 p.m.

3/1 – (3)West Genesee vs. (2)Cicero-North Syracuse at SRC Arena – 5:30 p.m.

3/7 – Winner of West Genesee/C-NS vs. Winner of RFA/Baldwinsville at Allyn Gym – 5 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

2/29 – (1)Christian Brothers Academy – 61 defeats (5)Whitesboro – 33

2/29 – (2)Jamesville-DeWitt – 55 defeats (6)New Hartford – 46

3/7 – (2)Jamesville-DeWitt vs. (1)Christian Brothers Academy at Allyn Gym – 1 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

3/1 – (13)Bishop Grimes vs. (1)Oneida at Allyn Gym – 3:15 p.m.

3/1 – (3)Marcellus vs. (2)South Jefferson at Allyn Gym – 5 p.m.

3/7 – Winner of Marcellus/South Jeff. vs. Winner of Bishop Grimes/Oneida at Allyn Gym – 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

2/29 – (1)Weedsport – 70 defeats (4)West Canada Valley – 48

2/29 – (3)Cooperstown – 51 defeats (2)Onondaga – 48

3/7 – (3)Cooperstown vs. (1)Weedsport at Allyn Gym – 11 a.m.

Class D Semifinals

3/1 – (4)Lyme vs. (1)Brookfield at Allyn Gym – 11:30 a.m.

3/1 – (3)Copenhagen vs. (2)Hamilton at Allyn Gym – 1:15 p.m.

3/7 – Winner of Copenhagen/Hamilton vs. Winner of Lyme/Brookfield at Allyn Gym – 3 p.m.