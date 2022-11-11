SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Class A

The West Genesee Wildcats blanked Fayetteville-Manlius 23-0 to win the Section III Class A title. The Wildcats will face Union-Endicott in the regionals next Friday.

Class D

Dolgeville beat Beaver River 44-24 to win the Section III Class D title. The Blue Devils remain unbeaten at 10-0. Dolgeville put up points in every quarter. The Blue Devils led by six at the half.

8-Man

Morrisville-Eaton crawled its way back in the 3rd quarter. The Warriors were down 14 at the half. Morrisville-Eaton scored 28 points in the second half to beat Frankfort-Schuyler 30-28 to win the Section III 8-Man title.