Section III postpones indoor track season, releases rest of interscholastic sports schedule

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Section III Athletics released its interscholastic sports schedule for the remainder of the year.

Section III voted to postpone the 2020-2021 indoor track and field season. They also approved the sport season dates for the rest of the 2020-2021 season. Those are below:

Winter Sports Season – No Sectionals

Monday, December 14, 2020 through Sunday, February 28, 2021

Boys and girls basketball*, ice hockey*, boys swimming and diving, boys and girls bowling, competitive cheerleading*, rifle, wrestling*, boys and girls winter volleyball*, skiing

Fall II Sports Season – No Sectionals

Monday, March 1, 2021 through Friday, April 30, 2021

Football*, boys/girls soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls volleyball*, competitive cheerleading*, field hockey, girls swimming, boys golf, gymnastics

Spring Sports Season – Sectionals TBA

Monday, April 19, 2021 through Monday, June 30, 2021

The season may be adjusted if and when Regent Examinations are scheduled

Boys lacrosse*, girls lacrosse, baseball, softball, boys tennis, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls golf

Note: Leagues will establish their own modified sports season dates

*Sports listed with an asterisk are defined by the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) as “higher risk” sports. Although they are included in the sport seasons listed above, further guidance from the New York State Publis High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) and the Governor’s Office is required before a return to play.