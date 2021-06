Section III releases Sectional Brackets in boys lacrosse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Section III playoffs are back! After a year and a half break due to the Covid pandemic, Section III student athletes will take the field for Sectionals starting on Tuesday.

Here is a look at the top seeds in boys lacrosse:

Class A – Baldwinsville

Class B – Fayetteville-Manlius

Class C – Jamesville-DeWitt

Class D – Westhill

You can find the full brackets by just clicking on the links:

Class A Boys Bracket – https://highschoolsportstats.com/Playoffs/PlayoffBracket?sectionID=3&classID=2&scheduleID=4&sportID=10&className=A

Class B Boys Bracket – https://highschoolsportstats.com/Playoffs/PlayoffBracket?sectionID=3&classID=4&scheduleID=4&sportID=10&className=B

Class C Boys Bracket – https://highschoolsportstats.com/Playoffs/PlayoffBracket?sectionID=3&classID=6&scheduleID=4&sportID=10&className=C

Class D Boys Bracket – https://highschoolsportstats.com/Playoffs/PlayoffBracket?sectionID=3&classID=9&scheduleID=4&sportID=10&className=D