SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The Section III wrestling tournament was held at the SRC arena on Saturday.
Here is your list of Section III champions:
Division I
Freddy Pagan (Fulton) – 102 pounds
Tommah Gummow (Indian River) – 110 pounds
Shay Sinitiere (Carthage) – 118 pounds
Brogan Fielding (Carthage) – 126 pounds
Alex Booth (Indian River) – 132 pounds
Manuel Gonzales (Indian River) – 138 pounds
Charles Foster (VVS) – 145 pounds
Gabe Lynch (Indian River) – 152 pounds
Jack Clough (Watertown) – 160 pounds
Dylan Firenze (C-NS) – 172 pounds
Kole Mulhauser (Central Square) – 189 pounds
Cain Roberts (Watertown) – 215 pounds
Charlie Tibbitts (New Hartford) – 285 pounds
Division II
Gene Edwards (Cva) – 102 pounds
Talan Hubbard (Homer) – 110 pounds
Chase Nevills (Copenhagen) – 118 pounds
Trey Kimball (Camden) – 126 pounds
T. Camper (Copenhagen) – 132 pounds
Kace Cook (Cva) – 138 pounds
Sixx Cook (Cva) – 145 pounds
Mason Rowley (Little Falls) – 152 pounds
Evan Austerman (Canastota) – 160 pounds
Adam Ortega (Copenhagen) – 172 pounds
Ethan Randall (CVA) – 189 pounds
Sam Sorenson (Homer) – 215 pounds
Nick Rogers (General Brown) – 285 pounds