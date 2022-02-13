SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Section III wrestling tournament was held at the SRC arena on Saturday.

Here is your list of Section III champions:

Division I

Freddy Pagan (Fulton) – 102 pounds

Tommah Gummow (Indian River) – 110 pounds

Shay Sinitiere (Carthage) – 118 pounds

Brogan Fielding (Carthage) – 126 pounds

Alex Booth (Indian River) – 132 pounds

Manuel Gonzales (Indian River) – 138 pounds

Charles Foster (VVS) – 145 pounds

Gabe Lynch (Indian River) – 152 pounds

Jack Clough (Watertown) – 160 pounds

Dylan Firenze (C-NS) – 172 pounds

Kole Mulhauser (Central Square) – 189 pounds

Cain Roberts (Watertown) – 215 pounds

Charlie Tibbitts (New Hartford) – 285 pounds

Division II

Gene Edwards (Cva) – 102 pounds

Talan Hubbard (Homer) – 110 pounds

Chase Nevills (Copenhagen) – 118 pounds

Trey Kimball (Camden) – 126 pounds

T. Camper (Copenhagen) – 132 pounds

Kace Cook (Cva) – 138 pounds

Sixx Cook (Cva) – 145 pounds

Mason Rowley (Little Falls) – 152 pounds

Evan Austerman (Canastota) – 160 pounds

Adam Ortega (Copenhagen) – 172 pounds

Ethan Randall (CVA) – 189 pounds

Sam Sorenson (Homer) – 215 pounds

Nick Rogers (General Brown) – 285 pounds

