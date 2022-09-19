SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Quarterback Garrett Shrader can add another national award to his growing list, earning a Manning Award Star of the Week honor.

The ‘Cuse signal caller threw for three scores, including a 25-yard dime to Oronde Gadsden II with seven-seconds left, in Syracuse’s thrilling 32-29 victory over Purdue to move the squad to 3-0 on the season.

Shrader was Pro Football Focus’ national offensive player of the week last week and their highest graded quarterback after week one. He was also a Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 performer in week two.

In total, Shrader completed 13-of-29 passes for 181 yards and ran for 83 more yards, bringing his total to 264 yards of total offense against the Boilermakers.

Next, he will look to continue his strong start to the season against Virginia on Friday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN.