ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
It’s down to the semifinals at the NYSPHSAA Wrestling State Championships in Albany. Six area grapplers have advanced to the semis on Saturday.
Division I
138 pounds – George Oroudjov (Ithaca)
189 pounds – Kole Mulhauser (Central Square)
Division II
110 pounds – Talan Hubbard (Homer)
110 pounds – Aidan Shufelt (Groton)
126 pounds – Trey Kimball (Camden)
215 pounds – Sam Sorenson (Homer)
You can watch the championships on the NFHS Network or follow along at the link below:
https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1645851975252&pageName=%2Fpredefinedtournaments%2FBracketViewer.jsp&twSessionId=vtdslarujm