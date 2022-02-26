ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It’s down to the semifinals at the NYSPHSAA Wrestling State Championships in Albany. Six area grapplers have advanced to the semis on Saturday.

Division I

138 pounds – George Oroudjov (Ithaca)

189 pounds – Kole Mulhauser (Central Square)

Division II

110 pounds – Talan Hubbard (Homer)

110 pounds – Aidan Shufelt (Groton)

126 pounds – Trey Kimball (Camden)

215 pounds – Sam Sorenson (Homer)

You can watch the championships on the NFHS Network or follow along at the link below:

https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1645851975252&pageName=%2Fpredefinedtournaments%2FBracketViewer.jsp&twSessionId=vtdslarujm