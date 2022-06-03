DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Two Section III girls lacrosse teams are moving on to the State Quarterfinals after blowout wins on Thursday.

In Class C, Fulton raced past Canton (Section X Champion) 20-7. The Raiders advance to the Regional Final on Saturday against Johnson City (Section IV Champion) at Ithaca High School.

The Skaneateles girls cruised to a 14-3 win over Salmon River (Section X Champion) in the Class D SubRegional round. The Lakers move on to the state quarterfinals on Saturday to face Whitney Point (Section IV Champion) at Ithaca High School.