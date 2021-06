SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Skaneateles jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one quarter, and never looked back knocking off LaFayette 14-11 on Tuesday night.

Grayson Brunelle powered the Lakers past the Lancers, scoring four goals and adding three assists.

Skaneateles has won three straight, improving to 7-4 overall. LaFayette drops its second straight game, falling to 8-3 overall.