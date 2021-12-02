Skaneateles boys hockey team extends unbeaten streak to 61 games

Two of the top boys hockey programs in the state clashed for an early-season showdown on Wednesday night at Meachem Ice Rink in Syracuse.

The Skaneateles Lakers skated to a 3-0 win over the Syracuse Cougars.

Jack Weeks, Andrew Gaglione and Luke Renaud scored the goals for the Lakers. Chad Lowe earned the shutout with 30 saves.

Skaneateles extends their unbeaten streak to 61 games. December 14th, 2018, was he last time the Lakers lost a game.

The win improves Skaneateles to 4-0 this season. Syracuse falls to 0-1.

