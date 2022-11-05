In Class A, The Christian Brothers Academy soccer team blanked Columbia 6-0 Saturday afternoon to advance to the Final Four.

Connor Morgia and Jack Griffith both scored a pair of goals in the win.

The Brothers will head to the Final Four next Saturday at Monroe-Woodbury High School.

In Class B, the Skaneateles boys soccer team beat Owego 1-0 in an overtime thriller Saturday afternoon.

Heschel Eidel scored the game winning goal for Skaneateles.

The Lakers advance to the Section III Class B semifinal next Saturday.

In Class D, Southern Cayuga beat Fabius-Pompey 1-0 to advance to the state Final Four for the first time in school history.

Bryce David scored the game winner on a penalty kick.