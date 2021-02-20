Skaneateles boys shutout Syracuse at Allyn Ice Arena

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a battle of 2019 State Champions, it was the Skaneateles boys hockey team shutting out Syracuse Friday night at Allyn Ice Arena 8-0.

Jacob French and Garrett Krieger both netted a pair of goals in the Lakers win. Charlie Major added a goal and three assists helping Skaneateles improve to 6-0 this season.

The Lakers are now unbeaten in their last 47 games.

