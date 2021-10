PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Skaneateles boys soccer team rolled to a 4-1 win over Marcellus on Thursday night in the Section III Class B semifinals.

John Phillips and Tylar Moss both scored a pair of goals for the Lakers win over the Mustangs.

Skaneateles improves to 17-0. Next up for Skaneateles will be Cazenovia on Monday at Jamesville-DeWitt High School for the Section III Class B Championship.