Skaneateles defends their Section III title defeating Whitesboro in the DII Finals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

No one has been able to beat Skaneateles this year. In fact, the Lakers would be perfect expect for a 1-1 tie to their rival Auburn. Monday night Skaneateles made it back-to-back Section III Division II Championships, defeating Whitesboro 5-1.

Charlie Russell and Garrett Krieger both scored two goals, helping the Lakers to the win over the Warriors.

Skaneateles, the defending Division II State Champions advance to Regionals where they will face Section VI Champ Starpoint. That game will be played at Buffalo State College on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.