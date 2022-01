MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Skaneateles Lakers boys basketball team avenged its lone loss of the season on Thursday night, defeating Marcellus 46 to 41.

Senior Colin Gaglione led the Lakers with 22 points. Tyson DiRubbo chipped in 12 points on four made three-point field goals.

Skaneateles has won ten straight games, improving to 11-1. Marcellus drops to 8-4 this season.