Skaneateles falls to Chenango Forks in Class C State Quarterfinals

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VESTAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In a matchup of two of the top teams in the state, the Skaneateles Lakers football season came to an end on Saturday falling to Chenango Forks 41 to 28.

Blue Devils running back Dubbs Haqq scored five touchdowns, helping Forks knock off the Lakers. Cody Nesbitt and James Musso wrapped up their outstanding careers at Skaneateles connecting on four touchdown passes.

Skaneateles finishes the season with a record of nine and one. Chenango Forks advances to the NYSPHSAA Class C Semifinals to face Section V champion East Rochester-Gananda.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area