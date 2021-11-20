Skaneateles falls to Chenango Forks in Class C State Quarterfinals

VESTAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In a matchup of two of the top teams in the state, the Skaneateles Lakers football season came to an end on Saturday falling to Chenango Forks 41 to 28.

Blue Devils running back Dubbs Haqq scored five touchdowns, helping Forks knock off the Lakers. Cody Nesbitt and James Musso wrapped up their outstanding careers at Skaneateles connecting on four touchdown passes.

Skaneateles finishes the season with a record of nine and one. Chenango Forks advances to the NYSPHSAA Class C Semifinals to face Section V champion East Rochester-Gananda.