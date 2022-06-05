ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Skaneateles girls lacrosse team rolled past Whitney Point 17-7, winning the Class D Regional Title.

Kathryn Morrissey scored five goals for the Lakers in the win over the Eagles.

Skaneateles advances to the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinals to face Pal-Mac (Section V Champion) on Friday at SUNY Cortland.

In Class C, Fulton captured a Regional Championship on Saturday. The Raiders knocked off Johnson City 13-5 in the State Quarterfinals.

Mya Carroll paced the Raiders attack with five goals.

Fulton will square off against HF-L (Section V Champion) on Friday in the Class C State Semifinals at SUNY Cortland.