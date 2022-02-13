CANTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Skaneateles girls hockey team defeated Section VI Champion Kenmore/Grand Island 4-1 on Saturday in the State Semifinals.

Rebecca Cain got the scoring started for the Lakers, notching her 17th goal of the season in the first period. Skaneateles would tac on three more goals in the second. Avery Ide scored a pair of goals in the win for Skaneateles. Isabelle Wells stopped 13 shots, earning the win in net.

Skaneateles improves to 13-1-1 overall. The Lakers for face Section VII champion Franklin Academy (Malone) for the State Regional title on Sunday. Skaneateles will be looking for its second title in the last five years.

***The official term for the Championship is Regional title because not every section participates in high school girls hockey.