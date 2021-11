CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In one of the best girls soccer games of the season, the Skaneateles Lakers are moving on in the NYSPHSAA playoffs, edging Schalmont 3-2 in overtime.

Maddie Ramsgard had a pair of goals for the Lakers, including the game-winner in sudden death.

Skaneateles advances to the NYSPHSAA Class B quarterfinals to face Saranac, the Section VII champion on Saturday at Plattsburgh High School.