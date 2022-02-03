Skaneateles girls shutout Clinton to win Section III girls hockey title

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The third time was the charm for the Skaneateles girls hockey team Wednesday night, defeating top-seed Clinton 2-0 in the Section III Finals. It’s the Lakers first win over the Warriors in three years. Clinton was the last team to win a state title, back in 2020.

The Lakers got the scoring started with less than five minutes to play in the first on a goal from Rebecca Cain. With under ten seconds to play in the period, Lizzy Sachar would strike on the power play for Skaneateles, giving the visitors a 2-0 lead.

Skaneateles junior goalie Isabelle Wells stopped 26 shots to earn the shutout. The win improves the Lakers to 11-1-1 this season.

Skaneateles will face the Section VI champion in the Regional semifinals on February 12th at Roos House Arena on the campus of SUNY Canton.

