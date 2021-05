SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Not even a 30 minute lightning delay could slow down the Skaneateles girls lacrosse team on Tuesday night. The Lakers cruised to a 15-3 win over visiting CBA.

Kathryn Morrissey led the way with four goals for Skaneateles. Bella Brogan added three goals and an assist for the Lakers.

Skaneateles improves to 8-0 this season.