Skaneateles honors student athletes with virtual NLI signing day

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Video Courtesy of Skaneateles Athletics

Monday morning, Skaneateles Director of Athletics Stephen Musso held a virtual signing day ceremony for eight students athletes at Skaneateles High School.

Here is the complete list of the athletes going on to play at the Division I or Division II level next year:

Riley Brogan – Lacrosse – Towson University
Emme Conan – T/F – Providence College
Grace Dower – Lacrosse – Ohio State University
Grace Kush – Lacrosse – Siena College
Graecyn Landsberg – T/F – Colgate University
Gaby Welch – Lacrosse – Siena College
Nick Wamp – Football – Colgate University
Lily Buchholz – Swimming – Le Moyne College


