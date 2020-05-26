Skaneateles honors student athletes with virtual NLI signing day

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Video Courtesy of Skaneateles Athletics
Monday morning, Skaneateles Director of Athletics Stephen Musso held a virtual signing day ceremony for eight students athletes at Skaneateles High School.
Here is the complete list of the athletes going on to play at the Division I or Division II level next year:
Riley Brogan – Lacrosse – Towson University
Emme Conan – T/F – Providence College
Grace Dower – Lacrosse – Ohio State University
Grace Kush – Lacrosse – Siena College
Graecyn Landsberg – T/F – Colgate University
Gaby Welch – Lacrosse – Siena College
Nick Wamp – Football – Colgate University
Lily Buchholz – Swimming – Le Moyne College
