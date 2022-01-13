Skaneateles QB James Musso named New York State Class C Player of the Year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Skaneateles senior quarterback James Musso was selected as the Co-Class C Player of the Year on Wednesday by the New York Sportswriters Association.

Musso helped guide the Lakers to the Section III Class C title and a 9-1 record this season. James tossed for 2,221 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also rushed for 369 yards and six TDs.

In three years as the starting quarterback at Skaneateles Musso had a record of 27-4. He’ll play baseball at Le Moyne next year.

